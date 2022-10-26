Responding Canton Fire Ambulance Involved in Crash

Courtesy Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just minor injuries in a collision between a Canton Fire Department ambulance and a pickup truck on Tuesday.

A two-person paramedic crew was responding to an emergency when the two vehicles came together on 11th Street NE at Cherry Avenue.

The paramedics were checked out at the scene and the truck driver taken to the hospital.

The state patrol is investigating.