RestartStark Provides Easier Access to Vaccine Registration, Info
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The hospital began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its workers yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The website put together by Stark County’s four health departments just made it easier to register for the coronavirus vaccine.
RestartStark has links to online registrations for the Stark County, Canton, Alliance and Massillon Health Departments, all on one page.
There’s also a list of other vaccine providers.