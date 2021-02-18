      Weather Alert

RestartStark Provides Easier Access to Vaccine Registration, Info

Jim Michaels
Feb 17, 2021 @ 7:02pm
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The website put together by Stark County’s four health departments just made it easier to register for the coronavirus vaccine.

RestartStark has links to online registrations for the Stark County, Canton, Alliance and Massillon Health Departments, all on one page.

There’s also a list of other vaccine providers.

