Restaurants May Get Word Thursday, No Update Wednesday
Courtesy Ohio Restaurant Association.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor hopes to have information on restaurant reopenings and more during his Thursday media briefing.
Canton City Public Health Commissioner Jim Adams and his cohort with the Stark County Health Department Kirtland Norris served on the committee that came up with the recommendations for the governor.
He says they and working groups for other businesses started with the basic tenants, which include distancing, hand washing and sanitizing surfaces.
The eateries, bars, personal care and daycare businesses are eager to learn the plan, but they won’t hear about it Wednesday.
There is no media briefing Wednesday.