Restaurants, Other Businesses Joining Meijer at North Canton Location

A line snakes around several aisles as early shoppers wait to take advantage of deals on televisions at a Meijers store in Troy, Mich. during Black Friday, Nov. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Gary Malerba)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re lining up to come to the former KMart site at North Main and Applegrove Streets in North Canton.

In addition to the Meijer store where site work is already being done, watch for a Bojangles franchise location.

Also, the Papa Bear’s Restaurant that closed last summer in Jackson Township will reopen in a smaller venue in North Canton.

The city gobbled up parcels near the former KMart location, and sold all the property to several developers just recently.

The city says no tax incentives are involved.

The Meijer is supposed to open in just over a year.