Result of APD Internal Investigation of Jayland Walker Shooting: Officers Followed Agency Policies

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The internal investigation into the controversial police-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron police officers has concluded.

Chief Steve Mylett says the eight officers at the scene last June took “objectively reasonable” actions in firing at a person who they believed may have threatened them.

The investigation points out a few mistakes made, but Chief Mylett says no officer intentionally disregarded department policies.

The FOP local agrees that officers acted “within the law and agency policy”.

Walker was hit over 40 times by the eight responding officers.

He was not armed at the time he was shot dead.

Congresswoman Emilia Sykes still wants a federal investigation.