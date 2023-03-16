News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Retail Sales Dip 0.4% In February After Buying Burst In January

By News Desk
March 15, 2023 8:15PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February after a buying burst in January, underscoring the volatility of the economic environment.

The government said Wednesday that retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2% in January, helped by an increase in auto sales.

Retail sales were down in November and December, the critical holiday period.

The February retail sales figure was dragged down by a 1.8% drop in auto sales as well as declines in restaurants and stores selling furniture and clothing.

Excluding autos, sales slipped 0.1% from January, according to the Commerce Department.

But shoppers spent more online and at electronics stores, health and beauty stores and food retailers, according to the report.

