News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Retail Sales Rise In November

By News Desk
December 14, 2023 2:09PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending from October to November as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring that shoppers still have power to keep buying.

Retail sales rose 0.3%,  in November from October, when sales were down a revised 0.2% according to the Commerce Department.

Economists were expecting a 0.2% drop for November.

Excluding car and gas sales, sales were up 0.6%. At restaurants, business was up 1.6%., while  sales at furniture stores rose 0.9%.

Online sales rose 1%. Electronic and appliance sales, however,  were down 1.1%.

Sales at department stores fell 2.5%.

The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Woman Jailed in Canton's Latest Homicide
3

Republic Reaches Agreement with State of Ohio; Must Pay City of Canton
4

Canton Police: Gambling Raid Nets 119 Machines
5

Accidental Shooting Claims Life of Tuscarawas Man