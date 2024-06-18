Retail Sales Rise Slightly In May

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers barely increased spending in May from April as still high inflation and high interest rates curbed spending.

Retail sales rose 0.1% in May, below the pace that economists projected, according to the Commerce Department.

And April sales were revised downward _ a 0.2% decline from unchanged.

Sales rose 0.6% in March and 0.9% in February.

That comes after sales fell 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather.