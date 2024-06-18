Retail Sales Rise Slightly In May
June 18, 2024 11:37AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers barely increased spending in May from April as still high inflation and high interest rates curbed spending.
Retail sales rose 0.1% in May, below the pace that economists projected, according to the Commerce Department.
And April sales were revised downward _ a 0.2% decline from unchanged.
Sales rose 0.6% in March and 0.9% in February.
That comes after sales fell 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather.