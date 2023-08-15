News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Retail Sales Rose Solidly Last Month

By News Desk
August 15, 2023 1:36PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month – for clothing, dining out, sporting goods and other areas – in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy.

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department’s report Tuesday.

The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a solid 1%.

Sales at a number of different outlets increased.

Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain.

Sales at sporting goods stores and hobby stores rose 1.5%.

But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.

