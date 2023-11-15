News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Retail Sales Slip In October

By News Desk
November 15, 2023 12:44PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on retail spending in October, ending six straight months of gains, though the decline was partly driven by falling prices for both gasoline and cars.

Retail sales declined 0.1% last month after jumping a strong 0.9% in September, according to a report released Wednesday by the Commerce Department.

September’s figure was revised higher from an initial report of a 0.7% gain.

Excluding sales of gas and autos, retail sales ticked up 0.1%.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

TUSKY TRAGEDY: Vigil Held After 6 Killed in Columbus-Area Crash, Victims Include 3 High School Students
3

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
4

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
5

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE