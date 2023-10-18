Retired FBI: Vigilance Needed as Israel/Hamas War Ratchets Up

Wounded Palestinians wait for treatment in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion that killed hundreds at al-Ahli, but the Israeli military says it was a misfired Palestinian rocket. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

HILLIARD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The advice we got after September 11th applies today.

That from retired Ohio FBI agent Harry Trombitas, who fears an escalation of the Israeli/Hamas war could lead to increased violent acts against Jews and Muslims in this country.

Trombitas says law enforcement will work to keep people as safe as possible.

But he says residents should be vigilant.

And just like after 9-11: “if you see something, say something”.