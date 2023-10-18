Retired FBI: Vigilance Needed as Israel/Hamas War Ratchets Up
October 18, 2023 9:16AM EDT
HILLIARD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The advice we got after September 11th applies today.
That from retired Ohio FBI agent Harry Trombitas, who fears an escalation of the Israeli/Hamas war could lead to increased violent acts against Jews and Muslims in this country.
Trombitas says law enforcement will work to keep people as safe as possible.
But he says residents should be vigilant.
And just like after 9-11: “if you see something, say something”.