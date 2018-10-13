Retired Judge Speaks On Opposition to Issue 1

Retired Judge Julie Edwards was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to give listeners some insights into Issue One, which is on the November Ballot.

Judge Edwards was adamant in her opposition. Also joining her on the phone was state representative from Celina, and former Senate President, Keith Faber.

Here is what Issue 1 Says on the ballot:

Retired Judge Julie Edwards talks Issue 1 Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, October 12, 2018

A majority yes vote is necessary for the amendment to pass.

If adopted, the amendment would:

Require sentence reductions of incarcerated individuals, except individuals incarcerated for murder, rape, or child molestation, by up to 25% if the individual participates in rehabilitative, work, or educational programming.

Mandate that criminal offenses of obtaining, possessing, or using any drug such as fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, and other controlled substances cannot be classified as a felony, but only a misdemeanor.

Prohibit jail time as a sentence for obtaining, possessing, or using such drugs until an individual’s third offense within 24 months.

Allow an individual convicted of obtaining, possessing, or using any such drug prior to the effective date of the amendment to ask a court to reduce the conviction to a misdemeanor, regardless of whether the individual has completed the sentence.