Retired Police Officer Must Pay BWC Back in Fraudulent Comp Case

Jim Michaels
Nov 15, 2020 @ 2:33pm
James Blaine (Ohio Bureau of Worker's Compensation)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A retired police officer from the city of Canton must pay the state Bureau of Worker’s Compensation $89,000 after pleading guilty to a felony charge of workers comp fraud, according to the agency.

They say 60-year-old James Blaine who has a North Canton address worked two jobs while claiming he was permanently disabled.

He was also sentenced to three years probation in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

The case has nothing to do with his work as a police officer.

He retired in 1997.

