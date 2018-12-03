Retired Stark County Coroner Passes Away

A former Stark County coroner has passed away: 83-year-old Dr PS Murthy died of a heart attack in Connecticut over the weekend; he was visiting his daughter there… Doctor Murthy had been with the coroner’s office since 1993, being initially hired as chief deputy coroner; he was first elected to the office in 2004, but stepped down in 2017 for health reasons.

Commissioner Janet Creighton told WHBC he was a kind and gentle soul who did so much to move the coroner’s office forward. She said he will be sorely missed and offered condolences to his family.