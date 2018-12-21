Retiring Airport President Reflects on Career

(WHBC) – December 31st will be the last day on the job for Rick McQueen, who’s wrapping up a 36-year career at the Akron-Canton Airport.

On with Canton’s Morning News, McQueen says its been an honor and a privilege to guide the airport the last 10 years as President and CEO.

“When I started here it was truly Akron and Canton’s airport, but when I think about where we are today, where we’re now a vital part of the transportation infrastructure of all of northeast Ohio, it’s been pretty fun to be on that flight quite frankly, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

With the airport’s 10-year, $118 million capital improvement plan coming to a close, he says it’s the right time for him to pass the torch on to a new leader who will guide the airport to even more achievements.

Among the accomplishments of McQueen’s career are:

Runway 5-23 extension

Numerous terminal building upgrades and renovations

An improved entrance road

Covered short-term parking

Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) facility replacement

New General Aviation Customs and Border Patrol Facility

Port Green Industrial Park

Airport officials say, with an economic impact of more than half a billion dollars, the Akron-Canton Airport is one of the leading economic generators in the region.

In addition to the impressive financial impact, under McQueen’s leadership, the airport has contributed to and helped sustain more than 3,000 jobs in the northeast Ohio.

In retirement, McQueen says he will still be active in the community and in supporting the airport.

“We have a saying around here that if you’re a long-time airport employee, that you will bleed airport blue your entire life, and that will be me.”

The airport’s new President and CEO will be Renato “Ren” Camacho.