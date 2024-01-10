Retrial Begins For Woman Charged in Jackson Woman’s 2012 Killing

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Testimony in the retrial of a woman accused of playing a role in the 2012 killing of a 25-year-old Jackson Township woman is set to be heard in Summit County Common Pleas Court starting on Wednesday.

41-year-old Erica Stefanko of Rittman had been convicted and sentenced in the death of Ashley Biggs.

But that conviction was overturned on appeal in 2022.

Stefanko is charged with murder for luring Biggs to her death.

Biggs was delivering a pizza to Chad Cobb at a remote location in New Franklin.

Cobb beat the young woman to death.

He’s serving a life sentence.

The trio was in disagreement over a custody case.

Stefanko’s 30-to-life term was set aside when the appeals court determined that Cobb’s video testimony from prison in her first trial should not have been permitted.