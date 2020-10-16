      Breaking News
UPDATE: Some Stark Absentee Ballots Delayed, ‘Coming Soon’

Revered Nursing Statue at Affinity Set to Be Moved

Jim Michaels
Oct 16, 2020 @ 7:44am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The statue of a nurse at the entrance of the shuttered Affinity Medical Center’s E/R will be moved soon.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says the bronze statue will be relocated to the Aultman Massillon campus on Wales Road NW.

An alternate location is the Massillon Museum.

That statue was dedicated in 1986 when the final class of the Massillon Community Hospital School of Nursing graduated.

The hospital building is on the auction block on Sunday.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon