Revolving Door Impacts County Jobs Too

Stark County Office Building (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Used to be you’d get a government job and keep it until retirement.

Stark County leaders are learning that’s not the case any more, as they deal with attrition at rates they don’t recall seeing.

Ten employees left the county last month, with over 20 in a previous month.

Commissioner Richard Regula says they hope to include pay raises as part of their budget planning which is underway.

But any increase may be offset by the need to cover higher medical costs in the county’s self-funded plan.