Reward For Info on Akron Teen Killing Upped to $30,000
Courtesy Cyndi Liming Facebook post
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reward for information in the Ethan Liming case is now up to $30,000.
Summit County Crimestoppers says a couple of anonymous donors are offering $25,000 additional if the info leads to an arrest and conviction.
The 17-year-old Liming was brutally beaten to death last week outside the I Promise School in Akron.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
Or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.