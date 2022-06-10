      Weather Alert

Reward For Info on Akron Teen Killing Upped to $30,000

Jim Michaels
Jun 10, 2022 @ 4:40am
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reward for information in the Ethan Liming case is now up to $30,000.

Summit County Crimestoppers says a couple of anonymous donors are offering $25,000 additional if the info leads to an arrest and conviction.

The 17-year-old Liming was brutally beaten to death last week outside the I Promise School in Akron.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

