Reward Now for Info Regarding Alliance Teen’s Disappearance, Murder in 2009

Jim Michaels
Jan 7, 2022 @ 4:16pm
Courtesy Portage County Sheriff's Office

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They have a suspect in custody.

But the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and U.S Marshal Service are offering a $10,000 reward, looking for more information.

The case involves the 2009 disappearance of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White of Alliance.

Though she is still considered a missing person, 51-year-old Robert Moore of Alliance was arrested and charged with aggravated murder last month.

This, after investigators came up with new evidence.

They believe Moore raped and killed White in his then-Smith Township home in Mahoning County.

Moore served 15 years prison time for the 1993 beating death of 22-year-old Virginia Lecorchik of Alliance.

Here is the information from the Marshal Service:

Anyone with any information that leads to White’s location is strongly encouraged to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 296-8626.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the USMS via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

