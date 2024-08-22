Reward Offered After High-Performance Vehicles Stolen in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance car dealership is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprits who stole three high-performance vehicles.

Wally Armour CDJR on West State Street says the Dodge Challenger Hellcats were taken sometime during the night Tuesday night.

There was also damage done to the dealership building and to other vehicles there.

They are asking for any kind of helpful information.

The $10,000 reward also includes recovery of the vehicles.

Send along your information to this email address: [email protected]