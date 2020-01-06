Reward Offered in Murder of Elderly New Franklin Woman
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $5000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those connected to the murder of an 87-year-old New Franklin woman.
Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in the September killing of Donna Melhorn.
New Franklin police doing a wellness check found her dead in her completely dark home, with her hands tied behind her back.
Family members are distraught.