Reward Offered in Murder of Elderly New Franklin Woman

Jim Michaels
Jan 6, 2020 @ 5:01am

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $5000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those connected to the murder of an 87-year-old New Franklin woman.

Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward in the September killing of Donna Melhorn.

New Franklin police doing a wellness check found her dead in her completely dark home, with her hands tied behind her back.

Family members are distraught.

