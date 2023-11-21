Reward Offered in October Canton Shooting Incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Marshal Service Fugitive of the Week for northern Ohio is a 33-year-old man who may be in Canton.

He’s accused of shooting a Massillon man in Canton.

Terry Johnson is wanted on felonious assault and other charges for the October incident that landed 30-year-old Jordan Shipp in the hospital.

It happened at the Skyline Terrace Apartments in the 800 block of Alan Page Drive NE.

A reward is being offered.

Here’s more from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force:

If you have any information in reference to Terry Johnson, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.