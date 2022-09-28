RFK Assassin Sirhan Asks To Go Home To Live ‘In Peace’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The man who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 said from a California prison that he wants a judge to free him so he can live the rest of his life in peace.

Now 78-years-old, Sirhan Sirhan has been incarcerated for 54 years.

He spoke in a recorded message Wednesday as his attorney filed a petition asking a judge to reverse California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s denial of his parole earlier this year.

Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary.

Newsom said in January that Sirhan remains a threat to the public and changed American history.