Rhoden Killings: George Wagner III Trial Delayed Until 2024

FILE – These undated file images released by the Ohio Attorney General’s office, show, top row from left, George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and bottom row from left, George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner. The four members of the Wagner family have been charged in the slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family in rural Ohio two years ago. (Ohio Attorney General’s office via AP, File)

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The second Wagner family member going to trial in the Rhoden family killings in 2016 will be waiting in jail a while longer.

The murder trial for George Wagner III is delayed until early next year.

The judge explains that lawyers need transcripts from the first trial of Wagner’s son George IV.

And they say those won’t be prepared until September.

The son was found guilty and sentenced to eight consecutive life terms for the eight killings.