Rhoden Killings: George Wagner III Trial Delayed Until 2024
March 16, 2023 4:55AM EDT
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The second Wagner family member going to trial in the Rhoden family killings in 2016 will be waiting in jail a while longer.
The murder trial for George Wagner III is delayed until early next year.
The judge explains that lawyers need transcripts from the first trial of Wagner’s son George IV.
And they say those won’t be prepared until September.
The son was found guilty and sentenced to eight consecutive life terms for the eight killings.