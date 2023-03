CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ribbon was cut on the Don Shula’s American Kitchen restaurant at the Hall of Fame Village on Tuesday.

It’s said to be the centerpiece of the ever-growing Fan Engagement Zone.

The eatery is open for full lunch and dinner hours starting Thursday.

And another treat from the village: watch the Pittsburgh Maulers practice at the ForeverLawn Sports Complex on 17th Street NW on Friday from 6 until 8.