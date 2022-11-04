Ribbon Cut for Center for Performance at HOF Village

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ribbon-cutting Thursday for the Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village.

Given COVID, it was the first real opportunity to celebrate a new asset at the Village.

President and CEO Michael Crawford says being built with athletic events in mind, any large gathering can take place there, and they have.

The Center for Performance is said to be the largest domed facility of its kind in the country.

He says Phase two of the Village project is moving along, with some more football-themed groundbreakings: a waterpark and hotel.