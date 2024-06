XENIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s newest state park is now open.

The ribbon was cut at Great Council State Park near Xenia on Friday.

That makes 76 state parks now across the state.

There’s great history there, as the area was called “Old Chillicothe” when the Shawnee lived there in the 1770s.

The park has a large immersive center, a grass prairie and a short loop trail.