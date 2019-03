On this edition of “Ridin’ with the Roadman,” Kenny discusses rumors that the Browns may open the 2019 season on Sunday night at New England against the Patriots. ┬áThere are other rumors they may open the season on Monday Night Football in New York against the Jets to commemorate the 50th anniversary of MNF, which was Browns vs. Jets. ┬áKenny also has his own suggestion of who Cleveland should face in Week 1.