Your Rite Aid Closing? Local Pharmacist Advises Lining Up New Medication Provider

A Rite Aid, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, store is shown in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Your Rite Aid pharmacy is closing, but you don’t take any regular prescription medication, and who gets sick during the Summer?

A pharmacist with the four local Medicine Center Pharmacies says you want to stay ahead of the game, getting acquainted with another prescription provider.

And you want to make sure they accept your health insurance plan.

Brad White says they have taken on hundreds of former Rite Aid customers in the last several months.

14 stores in Stark County are officially closing.

White is concerned about the future of that corner of the health care system.