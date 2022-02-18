Rival Schools Honor Beloved Senior Student-Athlete Killed in Crash
Braylen Novak (Courtesy Conotton Valley High School and JordanMillerNews)_
LEESVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – School students around Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties planned to honor a Conotton Valley High senior, killed in a car crash near the school on Wednesday.
Those plans changed a bit fort those districts that closed due to weather on Friday.
But rival schools are seeing students wearing the Conotton colors in memory of 18-year-old Braylen Novak, killed along Route 212 in Orange Township.
Fellow student Garson Imes was also in the car and is critical.
No word on how the accident happened or if other vehicles were involved.