Rivalry Renewed: In the Booth with Bels

GLENOAK VS MASSILLON….MASSILLON VS GLENOAK. In the not too distant past this game, outside of THE Game in Week 10.. this match up was arguably the

hottest ticket in the county. For 8 years from 2010 thru 2017..Massillon won 5 times…GlenOak 3 times…Five of the games were decided by a TOTAL of 10

points. However, this rivalry has gone through a 5 year stretch of dominance by Massillon Tigers…outscoring GlenOak 197 – 30.

Enter 2023…the curtain has raised on a new season. Hope…high expectations…a focus on progressing to week 11. Both Teams did not disappoint in Week 1 with impressive wins.

MASSILLON…a furious comeback against Valdosta ,…down 14 and rallying to a 28 – 17 win. Say hello to DaOne Owens….he was the catalyst..241 rushing, and FB Dorian Pringle chipped in with 63 yards and stellar as always at LB. Defense. Yes, the Tiger defense gave up 3 long runs, but buckled down and held Valdosta to 3.5 yards per carry.

GLENOAK.. Avantae Burt will be the focus to success this season, and he didn’t disappoint last week with 159 total yards rushing/receiving with TD receptions of 50 and 35 and a rushing TD. However, the Golden Eagles consistently need results from several key players…RB Jamar Johnson, QB Cole Anderson on offense….Adrian Burt on Defense (4 sacks). And they all delivered as expected.

Sooo…Week 2 – Game 3 for the Aultman Hospital Game of the Week! Massillon vs Glenoak…a match up that deserves to return to it’s Rivalry status as the hottest ticket in town! From my perspective In the Booth…this Friday Night seems like perfect timing to reboot the rivalry. High School Football Lives Here!!! 1480 WHBC/Mix 94.1!! Kenny Roda, Mark Miller, Denny Kinkead and yours truly look forward to seeing y’all On the Radio!!