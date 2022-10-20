Rivalry Week and Beyond

Week 10 also known as Rivalry week. There is nothing like a game against your arch rival, your nemesis.

You never forget those games. Games like McKinley-Massillon, being played for the 133rd time. Other games like Hoover-Jackson, Alliance-Marlington, Fairless-Tuslaw, and Central-St. Thomas just to name a few.

With the expanded playoffs 16 teams now make the playoffs. Almost every game this weekend has a bearing on either the League title or the coveted computer points. There are a ton of computer points on the line that will impact whether a team host a 1 st round playoff game or they end up on the road. Teams not listed below are assured a week 11 game. It is just a matter of who and where. One thing to note is that all 1 st and 2 nd round games will be played at the higher seed site and the those games will all

be played on Friday night.

There are a few teams looking on the outside, but with a win and help from others may sneak in to a top 16 spot. Teams like Perry, Louisville, East Canton and Tuslaw fall into this category. We do have a few teams who will not see a week 11 they are St. Thomas, Marlington, Sandy Valley, and Minerva. Kudos of the week goes to Cynceir McNeal of McKinley. With a win over GlenOak, 40-7, he led the Dawgs with 4 receptions, 191 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Two of those td’s went for 81 and 46 yards.

See you in the pressbox.