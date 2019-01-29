Governor: Road Funding Conversation Needs To Happen

(WHBC) – Governor DeWine has announced the creation of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure.

During an interview with Canton’s Morning News, the governor said a current funding stream utilized to build new roads and maintain existing ones will eventually run out, and finding funding for road projects is a conversation they will have to have with Ohioans.

“The extra money that came in because of bonds, in regard to the turnpike that were backed by the turnpike money…that money is going to run out.”

Details are in the following news release from the governor’s office, and listen to Pam’s interview with DeWine below, in which he also talks about the dangerously cold temperatures.

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today the creation of a new committee that will study the current conditions of Ohio’s roadways and recommend options for maintaining and enhancing the state’s transportation infrastructure.

“Investing in Ohio’s transportation network is also an investment in the future of Ohio’s high-performance economy,” said Governor DeWine. “We must ensure that our transportation system is not only safe and reliable, but that it also strengthens our economy by offering accessibility for current and new businesses.”

Members of the Ohio Governor’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure include:

Jim Aslanides, President, Ohio Oil & Gas Association

Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA

Nicole Busey, Tax Director Indirect Tax Compliance & Planning, Marathon Petroleum Company LP

Richard Dalton, Business Manager, International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18

Marcus Hanna, CFO, Castellini Management

Ed Harmon, Chairman/President, NAI Harmon Group

Mayor Dan Horrigan, City of Akron

Mike Jacoby, President/CEO, APEG

Sheriff Matthew Lutz, Muskingum County

Caroline Ramsey, Communications & Intergovernmental Affairs, Honda

Dean Ringle, Executive Director, County Engineers Association of Ohio

Kimberly Schwind, Senior Public Relations Manager, AAA

Doug Sibila, President/CEO, Peoples Services, Inc

Taras Szmagala, Sr. Vice President, Eaton Corporation

Maryn Weimer, Director of Mobility, Ohio Center for Automotive Research

Governor DeWine has asked the committee to issue their recommendations in mid-February.