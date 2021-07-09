      Weather Alert

Road Rage Beating Suspect in Ralph White Case Found Competent to Stand Trial

James Krivanek
Jul 9, 2021 @ 10:51am
Travonce Backie (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 32-year-old Canton man accused of badly beating 85-year-old Ralph White of Canton Township back in February has been found competent to stand trial.

A sanity evaluation triggered by Travonce Backie’s ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ plea came back this week.

It indicates he was sane at the time of the incident.

His trial is expected to start soon.

Backie is charged with felonious assault for getting out of his car following a two-vehicle accident, and pummeling White who was driving the other car.

The incident happened on 8th Street NE near Republic Steel.

