Road Rage Death of Akron Man Moves to Summit Courtroom

By Jim Michaels
March 25, 2024 8:38AM EDT
George Jensen. (Courtesy GoFundMe)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Testimony resumed Monday morning in Summit County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of 31-year-old Dacarrei Kinard of Columbus.

He’s accused in the road rage shooting death of 40-year-old George Jensen of Akron on I-76 in Norton in May of last year.

The trial started last week.

Two of the approximately eight bullets struck and killed Jensen.

Prosecutors admit that both men engaged in aggressive driving before Kinard shot Jensen.

A couple of nurses on the road at the time assisted Jensen, but he was dead at the scene.

License plate readers led Norton police to Kinard.

