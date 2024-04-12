Road Work Upcoming: Applegrove Area and Route 30

A couple of road projects to keep in mind as you make your way around Stark County this weekend and over the next couple of weeks:

Road construction gets going in earnest on Monday: Route 30 between Cherry and Trump Avenues will be down to one lane for pavement repairs, says ODOT; there will also be occasional ramp closures at the Waynesburg Drive interchange and at Trump Avenue Monday and Tuesday… And Route 39 will close east of New Philadelphia next week, starting Monday, for a pipe replacement project.

A little bit of a traffic headache for a little bit longer. The closure of Applegrove Street between Frank Avenue and Strip Avenue will be extended for

approximately 2 weeks until May 3 rd to complete both phases 3 and 4 of the project concurrently. Applegrove Street will re-open on May 3 rd , and after that, the intersection of Strausser Street and Frank Avenue will be closed to complete the project.

