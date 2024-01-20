Roadway Mystery: Why Drivers Keep Crashing Into ODOT Plow Trucks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – It’s a problem that’s hard to understand in Ohio: why drivers keep “plowing” into the state’s snow plows.

There have been 12 such accidents just this year, three of them on Friday as crews worked to clear the new fallen snow.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says none of the crashes would have occurred if drivers were paying attention, giving the plow plenty of space, and not passing the vehicle up.

One of those Friday crashes happened on I-71 in Medina County.