UPDATE: Restrictions on Route 30 to Continue for Weeks

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Further inconvenience at I-77 and Route 30 in Canton will continue for several weeks.

This, after ODOT and the city engineer’s office andf their experts looked at a sinkhole that developed along Route 30 last week.

That hole along the Eastbound 30 shoulder and stretching into the far right lane was caused by a sanitary sewer project going on underneath near Allen Avenue SE.

Assistant City Engineer Nick Loukas says Eastbound Route 30 remains open, but it’s down to just one lane.

And the 77 North to 30 East ramp closure will also remain in place for 3 to 4 weeks.

They do hope to open one more lane on 30.