News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Roger Payne, Scientist Who Discovered Whales Can Sing, Dies At 88

By News Desk
June 14, 2023 4:27PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(AP) – Roger Payne, the scientist who spurred a worldwide environmental conservation movement with his discovery that whales could sing, has died.

He was 88.

Payne made the discovery in 1967 during a research trip to Bermuda in which a Navy engineer provided him with a recording of curious underwater sounds documented while listening for Russian submarines.

Payne identified the haunting tones as songs whales sing to one another.

He saw the discovery of whale song as a chance to spur interest in saving the giant animals, who were disappearing from the planet.

He would produce the hit album “Songs of the Humpback Whale” in 1970.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Drug Bust: $1M in Cash Taken, Drugs Seized, Arrest Made
3

Neighbor's Genuine Concern Doesn't End Well in Canton
4

Air Advisory Posted Again, Smoke Could Reach Ground Level Here
5

Bigfoot! Loch Ness Monster! Mothman! Monster Fest is Coming to Downtown Canton!