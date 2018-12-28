Rose Bowl Tickets Still Available

(ONN) – Last minute tickets to see the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl might not cost as much as you think.

While most trip packages have sold out, tickets to the game are still available and for less than expected.

“Sales are not as good as we’d hoped,” said Ray Forgacs with Main Event Ticket Service.

“We were expecting a big travel from the Buckeyes but it’s been a little slow.”

He says you can get in the stadium for $125, and some tickets are going for less than face value.

Of course, you just have to get to Pasedena somehow and find a hotel.

Some ticket sellers say it’s harder to get a ticket to the Tournament of Roses Parade than the Rose Bowl game.

The Buckeyes take on Washington in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, which will be Urban Meyer’s last game as head coach.