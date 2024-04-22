Roswell-Area Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary Spree

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 39-year-old Tuscarawas County man is in the county jail, accused in four different break-ins early Friday morning.

Tyler Baker was identified in surveillance camera images from Dollar General stores in Roswell, not far from his home, and in Sherrodsville.

It’s believed he also broke into the Tusky Valley Elementary School and the Atwood Dairy Bar.

All the break-ins occurred in a 90-minute period.

Cigarettes and chrome books believed to be stolen were confiscated at his home.