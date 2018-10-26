Round up Sex Offenders on Halloween?

The mayor of Grovetown, Georgia has a controversial plan for Halloween – he wants to round up all the city’s sex offenders and keep them in City Hall while the children are trick-or-treating.

Mayor Gary Jones says the 25-30 offenders living in the area will be ‘housed’ at City Hall from 6-9pm on Halloween night, “in order to ensure the safety of our children”.

Jones elaborated that offenders won’t be ’rounded up’, but will be required to report to City Hall on their own.

Researchers say there is no evidence that sex crimes against children go up on Halloween. Still, some Grovetown residents were grateful for Jones’ plan.