Roundabouts coming to Stark and Summit Counties

Some big changes ahead for some very busy intersections in Stark County. Commissioner Bill Smith says roundabouts will be built at Pittsburg Avenue, NW and Shuffel and Pittsburg and Orion. He says it’s all about safety because studies show roundabouts reduce traffic accidents and fatalities. The project there won’t be done for 4 or 5 years.

BUT…construction of a roundabout begins next week in Summit County. Route 619 in Green will close next week for the construction of a roundabout. The shutdown will happen at Pickle Road. The closing starts on Tuesday and goes through November 1st. I 77 is the detour.