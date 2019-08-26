Route 21/Butterbridge Safety Project Starts in 2 Weeks
WHBC News
GREEN, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Starting the Monday after Labor Day, an ODOT safety project begins at Route 21 and Butterbridge Road in Lawrence Township.
Route 21 will remain open, but there will be NO access to-and-from both sides of Butterbridge until early November.
The project adds U-turn lanes to the divided highway, commonly called “Michigan left turns”, preventing all left turns at the intersection.
Here are the detours that ODOT will be posting on Monday, September 9:
The detour for SR 21 northbound to Butterbridge Rd. eastbound is SR 93 to Canal St. to Erie Ave.
The detour for SR 21 southbound to Butterbridge Rd. eastbound is Forty Corners Rd. to Erie Ave.
The detour for SR 21 northbound to Butterbridge Rd. westbound is SR 93 to Weygandt St.
The detour for SR 21 southbound to butterbridge Rd. westbound is Forty Corners St. to Orrville St.