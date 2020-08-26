      Breaking News
Route 8 Crash Victim Identified as North Canton Man

Pam Cook
Aug 26, 2020 @ 8:16am
A large fire follows the crash of a vehicle and tanker truck on Route 8 in Akron on August 25, 2020. (ODOT camera image)

The Summit County medical examiners office has released the identity of the the person killed in that fiery crash on Route 8 yesterday morning.  The driver of the car that hit the tanker was 18-year old Jared Marcum of North Canton.    Police continue to investigate.

Northbound Route 8 in Akron was impacted all day long because of the accident and huge fire yesterday: the car in which the victim died crashed into a gasoline tanker truck; the ball of flame and black smoke from the burning gasoline led to business and home evacuations and damage to the pavement on the roadway; the flames even reached the Cuyahoga River through a storm sewer… All lanes of Route 8 are back open this morning.

