Route 8 Project Getting Closer, Closer
Courtesy ODOT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you travel the Route 8 construction zone north of Akron each day, you’re starting to see that light at the end of the tunnel.
ODOT says the roadway should be back to three lanes in each direction sometime this Fall.
The hope is to put the final pavement down late in the Fall.
If not, then early next year.
Currently, on Southbound Route 8, the ramps to and from Seasons Road and the off-ramp to Graham Road are closed.