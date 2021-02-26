      Breaking News
Route 8 Southbound Construction Zone Going Up This Weekend

Jim Michaels
Feb 26, 2021 @ 4:29am
WHBC News

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remember the traffic pattern on northbound Route 8 from Graham Road to Route 303 last year?

This construction season, that pattern switches over to the Southbound side, and it starts on Sunday.

There will be just two lanes of traffic.

One will slide over to the northbound side while the other is in the southbound lane closest to the median.

The on- and off-ramps at Steels Corners Road will also close for a couple of months.

All ramps in that stretch will close at some point during the bridge and paving project.

The second half of the $80 million project involves bridge repairs and pavement replacement.

