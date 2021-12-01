      Weather Alert

RubberDucks Selling Old Seats in Remodeling Campaign

Jim Michaels
Dec 1, 2021 @ 4:53am
Empty seats at the former Shea Stadium, former home of the New York Mets, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the perfect Christmas gift for the person who wants the best seat, literally, in the house.

The Akron RubberDucks are selling all the seats in Canal Park.

They are looking to have them replaced after 25 years of people plopping down. and of course, spilling beer on them.

The city is partnering to upgrade the stadium seating.

Sales are being done online.

