Ruling: Massillon Woman Competent to Stand Trial in Killing

By Jim Michaels
October 19, 2022 6:28AM EDT
Danielle Dichiara (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon woman has been found competent to stand trial in the stabbing death of her grandmother.

The ruling on behalf of Danielle DiChiara means a trial can move forward now, with a final pretrial set for the end of the month.

Massillon police say DiChiara stabbed and beat 78-year-old Gloria DiChiara to death in her Lake Trail NE home back in January.

They say the younger woman also cut a neighbor’s face with the same knife.

